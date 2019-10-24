Man taken to hospital after shooting at Southland Mall

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been taken to the hospital after being shot inside Southland Mall in Cutler Bay.

Officials responded to the mall at 20505 S. Dixie Highway just after 5 p.m. Thursday.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, a male was shot and was transported to Jackson South Medical Center with a leg injury.

The details surrounding the shooting remain unclear.

The mall remains open for business.

However, several police cars could be seen in front of the main entrance.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.