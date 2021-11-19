CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has surrendered to police hours after barricading himself with a weapon inside his mother’s home in Coral Springs.

Brandon Hayes, 25, barricaded himself inside a home along Wiles Road near Creekside Drive, Friday morning.

Police said he visited his mother’s house, and they got into a fight when he pulled out a gun.

His mother left the home and called police.

Officials said Hayes was then alone in the home.

He fired several shots inside and outside of the home, according to police.

“He’s made a couple threats towards officers, basically saying if he saw any officers or anybody interfering, that he would shoot and kill,” one officer said. “You know, obviously, we’re dealing with unknown circumstances with an agitated male, so right now, we’re just concerned about the safety of residents of the Waterside community, our officers and our responding units, including fire and EMS.”

Around 3:30 p.m., Hayes surrendered to police.

Officials said that he will be facing charges.

