Man surrenders 19 Chihuahuas after 2 dozen found in Hialeah home

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Nearly two dozen Chihuahuas that were found inside a house will be put up for adoption.

Officials are hoping to find a good home for the 19 puppies in the coming days.

Miami-Dade Animal Services has taken in the dogs and is now caring for them.

The animals were surrendered after 24 of them were found in an elderly man’s home in Hialeah. Some of the animals were as young as a month old and were still nursing.

Police tipped off Miami-Dade Animal Services on Thursday, saying that the Chihuahuas were potentially living in poor health.

“This entire situation came to be from this owner having male and female dogs that weren’t sterilized, and this is the result,” said Kathy Labrada with Miami-Dade Animal Services. “Litter after litter has been born.”

The limit of dogs per household is four in Miami-Dade, so 19 of the animals were given up for adoption.

“For any one individual to try to provide appropriate care for 24 dogs, it’s an enormous job,” Labrada said. “Not only is it unlawful, it’s not in the best interest of the animals.”

The animals are being evaluated for any health issues and were bathed by shelter staff.

The workers said they appear to be in good health, but Labrada said not every situation turns out that way.

“It’s difficult to provide proper veterinary care, proper nutrition, proper housing for that number of animals,” she said.

Officials said the man is not expected to be charged, but he might receive a citation.

The dogs are expected to be made available for adoption Saturday.

If you are interested in adopting one of the puppies, you can go to the Pet Adoption and Protection Center in Doral.

