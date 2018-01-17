Man steals wedding ring off mail carrier near Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are searching for a man who took the wedding ring of a mail carrier near Fort Lauderdale.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the victim was delivering mail near 1281 NW 30th Terrace, on Dec. 22, when she got out of her truck to reach the far away mailboxes. As she was placing the mail inside the mailboxes, she said a man grabbed her arm and turned her around.

Deputies said the man caressed the woman’s arm and took off her silver wedding band.

The suspect then fled the scene in an older model boxy car — purple, blue and black in color.

Police are searching for a man in his mid 20s, standing between 6 feet and 6 feet 2 inches tall. Police said he was clean shaven and he had a slim build with shoulder length dreadlocks.

Investigators also said he had a Caribbean accent.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.