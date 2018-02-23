Man steals 3 laptops from Hollywood business

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who stole thousands of dollars in laptops from a Hollywood business.

Surveillance video captured the thief tucking the three devices under his arm and taking off.

The laptops were worth over $2,500 in total.

The theft took place on Jan. 6 at an Office Max near Stirling Road and Oakwood Drive.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

