Man stabs father of 3 over parking spot outside Pompano Beach daycare center

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is in shock after their loved one was stabbed during a parking dispute.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said the victim, Oswald Zambrano, was stabbed outside of Little Treasures Academy daycare center in Pompano Beach on Monday, and his family is wondering what would lead someone to do this, leaving their loved one fighting for his life.

“It basically looked like someone took an ice cream scoop and scooped a hole out of his chest,” said the victim’s daughter, Ashley Zambrano.

Officials said the altercation was over a parking spot.

“How could people do that in front of children?” said witness Heidi Cristakis. “That’s disgusting and uncalled for.”

According to deputies, Zambrano parked in a handicap spot for a few minutes to pick up his wife.

“He normally stops there really quickly, and she walks out, and they head out,” Ashley said.

Detectives said 43-year-old Julio Ramos, who was picking up his children, became angry about where he parked, so he attacked the victim and stabbed him several times.

“He stabbed him one more time. The third time, that scratched the stack of his heart,” Ashley said.

Before Zambrano became unconscious, he managed to call his daughter. “He just told me like, ‘I love you, take care of your brothers,’ and you can hear his breathing is labored,” Ashley said.

Witnesses said officials rushed to the scene. “They were here, put him on the stretcher, covered and gone in a matter of seconds,” Cristakis said.

Ramos was arrested and is charged with attempted second-degree murder.

The victim, a father of three, remains at Broward Health North, Friday.

“For a parking spot? We’re like, he’s mentally unstable or like, we don’t know why you would react like that to somebody,” Ashley said.

It has been a difficult time for this family. If you would like to help, click here.

