Man stabs daughter-in-law to death, dies during police-involved shooting in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of fatally stabbing his daughter-in-law has died during a police-involved shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a stabbing at a home along the 19800 block of Southwest 180th Avenue at approximately 7:22 a.m., Tuesday.

Authorities said a woman outside of the home told responding officers her husband stabbed their 27-year-old daughter-in-law Ana Iris Rodriguez Reyes inside of the residence.

Officers were able to make their way into the home and saw an armed man, identified as 49-year-old Jose Antonio Gainza, run into a bedroom and barricade himself.

MDPD’s Special Response Team responded to the scene and began a dialogue with the subject.

Officials said he then confronted officers and shots were fired.

#UPDATE: FDLE is conducting an investigation regarding a police shooting involving our officer(s). #MDPD PIO is on scene and will provide updates. @fdlepio https://t.co/BNKKRo9wti — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) March 3, 2020

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where several MDPD officers could be seen lining the streets of the neighborhood.

MDFR crews pronounced Gainza dead at the scene.

Reyes was found in another bedroom and was pronounced dead at the scene with apparent stab wounds.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating the shooting.

