Man speaks out after being shot several times in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are searching for a shooter who shot a man several times in Lauderhill.

Surveillance video captured a man waiting for his ride off Commercial Boulevard and University Drive, on Oct. 25, when two men approached him for his gold chain.

In the video, a muzzle flash could be seen as one of the subjects opened fire on the victim.

“Thank God I’m alive,” the victim said, speaking to 7News under condition of anonymity. “I only got hit in the legs.”

The gunman did not flee after shooting him. The victim was chased to a nearby Chevron gas station.

“Can’t go down now. I’m not just gonna let these guys just shoot me down,” the victim said. “I just took off running, these guys came back around and shot me again.”

Showing his injuries to 7News, the entry and exit wound are visible. The victim said he’s just grateful to be alive.

“It’s just hard to really know what you’re gonna do in a situation like that until it happens to you,” he said.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

