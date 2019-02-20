Man snatches gold chain from Hollywood pawn shop

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras were rolling when a man took off with a gold chain from a Hollywood pawn shop.

Hollywood Police said the theft took place at Players Pawn along State Road 7 and Stirling Road, around 8:30 p.m., on Dec. 19.

The man could be seen in the video looking at gold necklaces and bracelets before taking off with one of the pieces.

Officials said the man ran out the shop, where another accomplice was waiting in a getaway vehicle outside.

The car is described as a blue or purple Mazda SUV.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

