Man shot and killed in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are currently investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to a medical call in the area of Northwest 99th Street and Sixth Avenue just before 8 a.m., Tuesday.

First responders located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Fire rescue personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

One woman standing by the scene said she is worried the victim may be her boyfriend.

“I just wake up, and I see all the cars, and I am very concerned because I’m pregnant, and my baby daddy, which is I’m pregnant by him, I don’t see him,” she said. “I’m very concerned because I don’t want [it] to be him.”

