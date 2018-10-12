Man shot and killed in Coconut Creek Walmart parking lot

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Coconut Creek Walmart, early Friday morning.

Police responded to the Walmart located along Hillsboro Boulevard and 441, at around 3 a.m.

According to officials, the victim was supposed to show up at a friend’s house, but when he never showed, friends called 911 concerned, at around 2:30 a.m.

Those friends told police that the man may have last been at Walmart. Officers then went to perform a welfare check, at which point they found the man deceased in the parking lot next to a red Camaro.

According to a Walmart employee, the man was gunned down, and the shooter just took off. “The wife over there in the corner, she was like, hysterical,” said the witness, who did not wish to be identified. “It’s crazy. I’m here at work, and it’s unsafe.”

Coconut Creek Police said this is their first murder investigation of the year. They are now looking through surveillance video to try and figure out what led to the shooting.

If you have any information on this man’s murder, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.