Man rides bicycle on I-95 in rush hour traffic

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Just when you think you’ve seen it all on the roads in South Florida, someone comes along with yet another shocking sight.

7News viewer Cherolyn D. sent us the wild video, showing an unidentified man riding his bicycle on the southbound lanes of Interstate 95, between the Atlantic Boulevard and Cypress Creek Road exits, Thursday, at around 5 p.m.

“I’m a little confused … you really on I-95 South on a bicycle,” Cherolyn wrote.

While riding a bike on a highway is obviously illegal, it’s not known if the man received a citation.

