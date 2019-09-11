Man rescues injured Chihuahua on I-95 in Miami, searches for dog’s owner

MIAMI (WSVN) - man who came to the rescue of the injured Chihuahua he spotted along busy Interstate 95 in Miami is now asking for the community’s help in getting the dog back to his owners.

Petrified from fear and inches from death on the pavement, Carabiner is now alive and well. days after Armando Cordoves’ risky rescue.

“I found him laying on the floor, slightly concussed, like a box of wood, kind of frozen,” said Cordoves.

The frightening experience went down Sunday night as Cordoves was out for a drive and saw the Chihuahua walking up the I-195 on-ramp and into oncoming traffic.

Before he knew it, Cordoves said, a vehicle hit Carabiner.

“He subsequently started rolling around. However, he missed all four tires as he rolled and went underneath the four tires and under the car,” he said.

After seeing what happened, Cordoves said, he knew he had to act fast, and so he risked life and limb to save the injured dog.

“I just screamed at cars to stop so he wouldn’t be hit by a tire a second time,” he said.

Cordoves was able to reach the Chihuahua. He grabbed the canine, took him back to his car, rushed him to an animal clinic and paid for all his medical expenses.

“He only suffered road rash, a bit of swelling in his eye and a laceration in his tongue,” said Cordoves.

Cordoves has since been fostering the dog, whom he named Carabiner. Now he’s hoping this story will help find the dog his rightful owner.

“He was wearing a blue shirt that says, ‘Mama’s boy,’ and so he’s very well taken care of, and I’m just trying to find his mom,” he said.

If you have any information about Carabiner and/or his owners, email Cordoves at acordove@alumni.nd.edu.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.