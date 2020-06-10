Man recovering after being shot outside Miramar store

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man is recovering after being shot in an alarming ambush in Miramar.

Surveillance video captured the victim standing outside a store along Southwest 75th Avenue and Pembroke Road, Tuesday afternoon.

Another man pulled up, shot him, then took off.

The injured man fell but was able to run inside the store for help.

Rescue crews transported the victim to Miramar Regional Hospital where he is currently being treated.

So far, police have made no arrests.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.