Man picks up someone else’s computer at UPS Store in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who stole another man’s computer from a UPS Store in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to police, the victim, Jason Stoyles, ordered a $2,200 computer and had it delivered to his home, near Southwest 152nd Street and 137th Avenue.

However, Stoyles was not home when the computer arrived, so it was taken to a nearby UPS Store.

When Stoyles went to go pick up his computer, he discovered that a stranger had actually signed and picked up his package.

The incident took place on Feb. 26.

“He was very calm about it. It was like he didn’t sweat. I mean, I don’t know how it normally works,” Stoyles said. “He seemed very casual, he didn’t seem like anything was wrong. You know, I can’t say maybe he did this before. But the reality was it was very, very easy for him, it seems, to go in and take out a custom laptop without any concern.”

UPS said they are investigating the incident.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

