LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - The holiday weekend came to a violent end in a Lauderhill neighborhood after a man was shot and killed outside a corner store.

Lauderhill Police responded to reports of a shooting near Northwest First Street and 34th Avenue, late Sunday afternoon.

“Shortly after 5 today, we received a 911 call about a shooting,” said Lauderhill Police Lt. Mike Santiago. “Updates from Dispatch [said] that it is, in fact, a shooting with victim.”

Upon arrival, officers found the victim in front of the store with multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported him to Broward Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was later identified as 37-year-old Torino Judge. He lived a few blocks away from the scene of the shooting.

Lauderhill Police are on the scene of a shooting at NW 1st & NW 34th ave. Vehicle & pedestrian traffic is closed on NW 34th Ave between Broward Blvd and NW 1st Court pic.twitter.com/k11CLI9nsZ — LauderhillPDPIO (@LPDPIO) November 26, 2018

Investigators said Judge was shot several times after an argument with someone else outside of the business.

Officers have shut down Northwest 34th Avenue between Broward Boulevard and Northwest First Court while they investigate.

“They are looking for surveillance video,” said Santiago. “There’a store to the south. Officers are looking there to see if anything was captured.”

As of late Sunday night, police have not provided any details about a possible shooter.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.