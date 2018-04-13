Man killed, girl injured in Miramar drive-by shooting

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the people responsible for a drive-by shooting in Miramar that claimed a young man’s life and sent a 4-year-old girl to the hospital, Friday evening.

Miramar Police responded to the scene of the shooting along Southwest 40th Court, off 62nd Avenue.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence as crime scene investigators collected evidence and searched for clues.

A woman who lives nearby said she heard gunfire at around 6:30 p.m. “Pow, pow, pow,’ like that,” she said.

The woman, who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera, said she saw two men firing guns.

“Then they ran like that,” she said.

When asked if she saw who the men were shooting at, the resident said, “No.”

Area resident Kerrian Brown also heard gunfire. “I heard, ‘pop, pop, puff, puff,’ and I know it’s not the Fourth of July,” she said. “About five minutes after that I left, and I went around the other way, because I knew what it was.”

Investigators said this was a murder. Police said a 20-year-old man was hit and died a the scene.

Paramedics transported the child to an area hospital. She is expected to be OK.

Detectives believe the man and the little girl know each other, but their relationship is unclear at this time.

Police blocked off the street as they continued to investigate, leaving residents to wonder what could have led to the shooting.

When asked how he feels about the shooting happening right in front of his house, a man replied, “Well, I’m not too happy about it, because I expected better.”

Even though witnesses said they saw two armed subjects, police said they are not sure whether or not there were even more people involved.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

