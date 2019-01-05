Man killed after shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed while driving a van in Miami Gardens.

According to police, 23-year-old John Etienne Oscar was driving a black van near the 3000 block of Northwest 151st Street when he was shot and killed at around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Oscar ended up crashing the van into a nearby fence and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“I heard multiple gunshots and then a big crash,” said a witness.

The van has since been towed away from the scene.

Residents of the area said the shooting is unsettling.

“It’s just getting close because I live right here,” the witness said.

The owner of 305 Elite Concierge in Miami said Oscar was one of his chauffeurs and was dropping off someone before he was gunned down.

It is unclear what led to the shooting. Police are now investigating.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

