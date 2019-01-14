Man in custody for hit-and-run crash that left family of 5 hurt

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Troopers have made a break in a hit-and-run case after a family was seriously hurt in a crash.

7News cameras were rolling as Florida Highway Patrol troopers walked 22-year-old Christopher Kroeze into jail, Monday.

FHP officials said he was driving his mother’s red Maserati on the Palmetto Expressway on Aug. 19 when he crashed into a family of five on their way to church.

“My first instinct was to just get out of the car, ask my wife if she was OK,” victim Christopher Tunez said at the time. “I got out of the car thinking, ‘Oh, I’m gonna take my son out,’ so I reach for the passenger door in the back, and my feet hit the floor, and I collapse.”

Tunez and his wife were severely injured.

Their small children in the car, along with their 7-month-old, were also sent to the hospital.

“You know, I really believe that God has been looking out for us and watching us,” Tunez said.

After endless hours, investigators said they were able to track down Kroeze with help from a witness.

Months before the arrest, Tunez said he turned to his faith to find peace.

“I thank God for helping find grace because I’ve been more angry about other things,” he said.

The crash left Tunez with several broken bones and his wife in the Intensive Care Unit at Kendall Regional Medical Center.

Kroeze faces a slew of charges including leaving the scene of an accident causing injury or bodily harm.

Police said he admitted to causing the crash.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.