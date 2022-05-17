SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person is in custody after a shooting that took place along a highway in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The shooting took place along South Dixie Highway near Southwest 257th Street, Tuesday.

Officials responded to reports of gunshots being fired from a vehicle along the highway.

7News cameras captured a man being put in handcuffs.

No one was injured in the shooting.

