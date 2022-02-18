MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police took a man into custody in Miami Gardens after, they said, he led officers on a lengthy chase across Miami-Dade County that ended in a crash.

The subject reportedly headed eastbound on the Florida Turnpike during the pursuit, which ended near Northwest 215th Street and 37th Avenue, at around 3:30 a.m., Friday.

Investigators said the chase began in Cutler Ridge as police responded to reports of a stolen car possibly belonging to a law enforcement officer.

7News cameras captured a gray Jeep Cherokee that crashed into a fence just off the Turnpike.

According to police radio transmissions, there were four men inside the vehicle. One of them was wearing a ski mask.

After the crash, the subject who was apprehended attempted to flee the scene but later surrendered to officers.

The subject could be seen being put in handcuffs by police.

The vehicle has since been towed from the scene.

It remains unclear what happened to the other occupants who were reportedly inside the Cherokee.

