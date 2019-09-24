Man in critical condition after near electrocution in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been rushed to the hospital after he was nearly electrocuted in Lauderhill.

The near electrocution happened along State Road Seven and Northwest 19th Street, at around 6:45 p.m., Tuesday.

Fire crews said the man fell around dozens of feet from a light pole and suffered third degree burns.

The victim taken to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition.

Florida Power and Light officials said the victim was not a power worker, climbed up on his own and made contact with a live wire.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.