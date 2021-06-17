SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital and another taken into police custody after shots were fired in Sweetwater.

Sweetwater Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to the area of Southwest 108th Avenue and Fifth Street at around 3 p.m., Thursday.

“We have a lot of officers working the area, and it was a quick response by police,” a Sweetwater Police spokesperson said. “We know what’s been going on in the community, so we’ve been on high alert. Our main focus is to make sure the community is safe, and if someone does violate the law, especially this carelessly, we’re going to make sure that we catch them and bring them to justice.”

According to police, a man driving a white Chevrolet Colorado truck was driving when another man pulled up behind him, fired multiple shots and fled the area.

Fire rescue officials said the injured man was transported as a trauma alert to Kendall Regional Medical Center. At last check, he was listed in stable condition.

We are currently working an active scene at the intersection of 108 Ave and Sw 5 St. please avoid the area. We will update when we have more information. PIO Enroute. — Sweetwater Police (@SweetwaterPD) June 17, 2021

Police confirmed they have taken the suspected shooter into custody in connection to the shooting.

They said the suspect fled from the shooting scene but was caught not far away. Cameras on board 7Skyforce HD captured Miami-Dade Police officers surrounding a white Mercedes-Benz sedan in the area of Southwest 136th Avenue and Ninth Street.

Multiple bullet casings could be seen laying on the roadway near a white pickup truck.

The suspect’s identity has not been released, and it is unclear what charges he may face related to the shooting.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area due to a heavy police presence.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.