Man hospitalized in critical condition after shooting in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after, police said, he was shot in a Northeast Miami-Dade neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Police units responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Northeast 206th Street and Seventh Court at around 12:20 p.m., Saturday.

Officers discovered the victim inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene shortly after and transported the patient to Aventura Hospital in critical condition.

Police have not provided further details about the incident or a possible gunman, as they continue to investigate.

