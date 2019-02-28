Man hospitalized after SUV crashes into tree in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One man has been hospitalized after an SUV crashed into a tree in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene along the 3000 block of West Prospect Road, at around 8:20 p.m., Thursday.

FLFR crews are on the scene of a vehicle versus tree at 3100 W Prospect Rd. One adult male has been extricated from the vehicle and is being transported to Broward General as a trauma alert. #caraccident #firerescue #extrication #vehicleextrication — FLFR PIO (@FLFR411) March 1, 2019

Fire rescue have transported one man to Broward Health Medical Center with serious injuries.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies have closed Northwest 31st Avenue in both directions.

