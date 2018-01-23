Man hospitalized after armed robbery leads to shooting in Wynwood

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for two armed robbers involved in a shooting in Wynwood that sent a man to the hospital.

Miami Police responded to a call near Northwest 24th Street and Second Avenue, Tuesday.

A man ended up shot in the leg and was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

The victim’s BMW was also stolen but was later found in Opa-locka.

If you have any information on the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

