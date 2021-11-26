NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - “Someone tried to carjack me,” said victim.

They tried but failed.

A man was visiting Miami from out of town, to see family over the holiday has a harrowing Thanksgiving story to tell.

“It was a crazy situation that’s all I can say,” said victim.

A man who doesn’t want to show his face, also said he was kidnapped when another man pulled a gun and forced him to drive some 30 blocks to a North Miami Avenue gas station, but that’s where he’d fight back.

“I tried to disarm him,” said victim.

After a tussle, he says he was able wrestle the crook’s gun away.

7news cameras picked up this pistol and bullets in possession of police.

“He fled as soon as I took it from him,” said victim.

Miami Police were seen checking out his injuries, which could’ve been much worse if not for some training that came in especially handy.

“Fortunately, I’m from the military family so I do have some background in training thanks to my brother,” said victim. “By the grace of God I could’ve went south.”

A little help from family, even if they weren’t there for a unforgettable start to the holiday.

“It’s still thanksgiving so no one’s gonna have to hear no sad story about me tonight,” said victim.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.