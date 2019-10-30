Man fatally shot outside Coral Springs home

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man was shot to death outside his Coral Springs home.

Coral Springs Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the 3800 block of Rock Island Road at around 9:15 p.m., Tuesday.

The Coral Springs Police Department is working an active scene in the 3800 block of Rock Island Road. We ask residents to stay out of the area and encourage anyone with information about suspicious activity to contact CSPD at 954-344-1800. pic.twitter.com/RfIzoTPUqE — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) October 30, 2019

The man was transported to North Broward Health where he succumbed to his injuries.

Neighbors in the area were stunned by what took place.

“I just thought it was fireworks,” a woman said. “I went outside and they had the whole street blocked off.”

7News cameras captured detectives removing boxes of evidence from the residence.

Detectives were also seen using metal detectors to try to locate shell casings on the front lawn.

“It’s quiet around here,” the woman added. “You don’t get stuff like that here. Everyone in the neighborhood is freaking out now.”

A dark colored Dodge Charger was towed away from the scene.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday afternoon.

If you have any information on this homicide, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

