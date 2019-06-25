Man fatally shot by officers after allegedly stabbing woman in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Officers say they were forced to discharge their weapon, fatally striking a man after he allegedly stabbed a woman in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue responded to a domestic related incident in the area of Southwest 37th Avenue and Third Street, just before 9:30 a.m., Tuesday.

The woman was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital and is currently undergoing surgery.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes due to road closures in the area, as the crime scene remains active.

