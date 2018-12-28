Man drowns in canal after fleeing from Miramar Police

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A man trying to elude police was found dead in a Miramar canal.

Miramar Police said when officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle took off and struck several parked cars near County Line Road and the Florida Turnpike, just after 5 p.m., Friday.

The driver of the vehicle eventually bailed and continued fleeing on foot.

At some point, a resident who lives on the 7700 block of Harbor Boulevard called 911 to report seeing a man drowning in the canal behind his home.

Miramar Fire Department responded and transported the man to Memorial Regional Hospital where he died shortly after.

Police confirmed the person in the water was the same person they were pursuing.

Officials continue to investigate.

