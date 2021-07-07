TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died in the hospital and another has been detained after a shooting in Tamarac.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue crews responded to a call about a shooting outside the Tamarac Community Center along Commerical Boulevard and Northwest 84th Terrace, just before 10 a.m., Wednesday.

BSO officials said the shooting did not occur at the library located at the scene, but that is where a victim was found.

“You always have to be safe. You cannot confront someone in the other car when you don’t know what they could have or who they are,” said a woman who didn’t want to show her face because she was close to the scene of the shooting.

Deputies said a dispute between the drivers of the burgundy Ford Mustang and a pickup truck escalated into a shooting.

“I didn’t want to get too close because I didn’t know what was happening,” the woman said. “The witness, which was trying to help him, just screamed, ‘He got shot! He got shot!’ He was like, ‘Can I help you? Can I help you?’ but he was just holding his chest.”

Bullet holes were visible on the Mustang’s passenger side door.

Commercial Boulevard was shut down as one of the drivers was airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the pickup was detained and questioned by deputies.

The cars involved were towed away, as detectives continue to investigate the shooting.

“Everything happened so fast,” the woman said.

Commercial Boulevard has since reopened after being shut down for several hours.

Officials have not released the name of the victim in the road rage incident, and there’s no word of any pending charges for the driver of the pickup.

