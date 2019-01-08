Man dies after falling from 9th floor balcony in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man suffered a fatal fall from the balcony of an apartment building in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units were called to the scene in the area of 53rd Street and Collins Avenue, just before 8 p.m., Tuesday.

Officials said a man fell from the ninth floor balcony and was pronounced dead at the scene.

7News cameras captured several marked police cruisers and a Crime Scene Unit van parked outside of the building.

No foul play was suspected.

Police have not yet released the victim’s age or identity.

