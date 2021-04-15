Man crashes vehicle while attempting to flee police in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after, police said, he crashed a vehicle while attempting to flee from officers following a police-involved shooting in Hollywood.

Police said, at around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, officers were working downtown and had a confrontation with a man near Hollywood Boulevard and South 20th Avenue.

Officers said they felt threatened, which led to one of the officers firing their weapon.

“At some point in the conversation, the officer felt threatened, and he did discharge his weapon,” said Hollywood Police Department Officer Christian Lata.

No one was shot, but officers said the subject got into a car and headed toward Harrison Street and South 15th Avenue where he crashed the vehicle into two others before fleeing the scene.

“The suspect at some point fled to Harrison Street where he traveled eastbound and was involved in a vehicle accident,” Lata said.

“It was really loud. I mean, it shook the house,” said Erika Irwin who woke to the sound of the man crashing into her Jeep. “It wasn’t just a noise, it shook the house when it happened.

Jessica Long said her car was also hit in the crash.

“It was kind of crazy, it was,” she said. “I was literally shaking, like, as if I was just in the car accident. Like, I said, it’s just a car. I’m glad nobody was hurt.”

The injured subject was found in a nearby front yard and transported to a local hospital.

“They were able to take him into custody on the yard of a nearby home,” said Lata.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

Police have not said what led to them firing their weapons.

They have not revealed the identity of the subject.

