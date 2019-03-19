Man crashes car into Miami discount store after falling asleep behind wheel

MIAMI (WSVN) - A driver crashed his car into a discount store in Miami after falling asleep behind the wheel.

City of Miami Police responded to the dd’s Discount store, located in the area of Northeast 81st Street and Fifth Avenue, at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The 24-year-old driver was said to have just left his shift at work before the crash occurred.

According to officials, there were no injuries reported from the crash but the driver was transported to North Shore Medical Center as a precaution.

The car has since been towed away from the scene and the store remains closed as the clean up process takes place.

