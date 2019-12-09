Man convicted of trying to kill roommate sentenced to life in prison

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man convicted of attempting to kill his roommate has been sentenced to life in prison.

A judge at the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building in Miami sentenced Byron Mitchell to life in prison, Monday.

The defense asked the judge for leniency during court and claimed Mitchell was remorseful. On the day of the attack, Mitchell called 911 for help, defense attorneys said.

The attorneys also had an expert claim that Mitchell suffered from mental illness during the attack.

In 2016, Danielle Jones, the victim, and Mitchell met on Craigslist and had roomed for about a month together. Jones was attacked and left in a coma.

Despite the claims, the judge handed down the maximum sentence.

“I didn’t expect it to turn out the way it did,” Jones said. “I’m really happy it did, and I’m grateful. It’s rare that justice is served, and I feel like it actually was this time, so I’m happy.”

Mitchell was also sentenced to 15 years for false imprisonment charges he was convicted of in June.

He has the option of appealing the sentence, but it remains unclear if he will do so.

