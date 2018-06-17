MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida man was put behind bars after, police said, he confessed to killing a woman during an act of prostitution.

Thirty-seven-year-old Juan Carlos Hernandez-Caseres has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ann Farran.

According to City of Miami Police, he confessed to punching the victim in the throat and neck when he became enraged during an argument, Wednesday morning. When Farran did not regain consciousness, he told detectives, he left her body on a sidewalk and drove home.

Investigators said he was caught on camera dumping the victim’s body near Northwest 37th Street and 25th Avenue in Miami.

