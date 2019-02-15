Man caught on camera using stolen card in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video shows a man using a stolen debit card at a Publix in Davie.

On Jan. 11, the man entered the supermarket located off the 5900 block of Stirling Road.

Davie Police officials said the man used the card to purchase a money order for $1,502.67.

The man is described as standing 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall, he wore glasses and has long dreaded or braided hair.

If you have any information on who his man may be, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.