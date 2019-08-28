Man caught on camera burglarizing Miami business

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who burglarized an office building in Miami.

A woman told detectives she left her office, located along the 1400 block of Northwest 11th Street, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on July 24.

Surveillance video captured a man walking into the business at around 1:45 p.m. He could be seen leaving the front door shortly after with a black and white purse across his chest.

At around 5 p.m., the woman said she realized her purse was missing.

She told authorities she had a firearm and her credentials inside of her purse, which she kept inside her desk drawer.

Police said no signs of forced entry were found at the office and surveillance footage showed the crook opening an unlocked door.

The man officials are looking for was last seen wearing an orange shirt, khaki pants and a drawstring green University of Miami backpack.

If you have any information on this business burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

