Man burglarizes cars, attempts to break into homes in The Keys

LITTLE TORCH KEY, Fla. (WSVN) — A man is behind bars, Monday, after being accused of several crimes in the Florida Keys.

Deputies said 23-year-old Jimmy Jenner Pizarro burglarized several cars and a boat on Little Torch Key, Sunday. He also tried to break into two homes.

According to officials, Pizarro was found with stolen property when he was arrested, hours later, Christmas Day.

He has been charged with four counts of burglary, three counts of grand theft and one count of theft.

