Man breaks into Palmetto Bay smoke shop, steals merchandise, cash

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who was caught on surveillance video breaking into a smoke shop in Palmetto Bay.

The security footage shows the subject, his face partially concealed by a white shirt or handkerchief, as he took cigars and lighters off the shelves at My Tobacconist Smoke Shop at East Fern Street and South Dixie Highway, early Monday morning.

The video shows the thief putting the merchandise into a box

Store owner Ben Carrasco said the burglar also took off with the cash register and tip jar.

Carrasco said he woke up to the news that his business was robbed.

“I got the unwelcome call from my alarm company at 3:30 this morning, during which time I was informed that there was somebody inside of this store,” he said, “so of course, we had the police respond. I raced here. Unfortunately, he was in and out very, very quickly, so he was gone well before I got here.”

The owner said this break-in cost him about $1,500 worth of stolen items and damages.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

