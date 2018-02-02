TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A man born in the Tampa Bay area is turning to social media to find the younger sister who likely has no idea she has a brother.

David Hunter Jones was born in Pinellas County on Dec. 24, 1984 and was adopted at “Baby Boy Dowding.”

Jones, now a Bull Shoals, Ark. resident, posted a photo of himself on Facebook, Wednesday, with the message that she was looking for his biological sister, born on June 24, 1986, also in Pinellas County.

“You have a brother and biological father who would very much love to meet you!” he wrote in the message.

Jones said he found his biological father after his son was born. When the hospital asked him about his family health history, he began to search and found his father’s stepson.

It was after finding his father that Jones discovered he has a sister.

Jones is asking anyone with information about his sibling’s whereabouts to email him at davidhunterjones93@gmail.com.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.