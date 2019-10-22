Man attacked by paintballs outside his Miami home

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man in his 60s was struck by paintballs outside his home in Miami.

The victim was near his vehicle parked in the area of Northwest Fifth Court and 69th Street at around 8 p.m., Monday when someone began attacking him.

Officials said the man was struck on his leg and chest but was not transported to the hospital.

The front of his car was left smeared with yellow paint.

It remains unclear if police have taken a subject into custody.

