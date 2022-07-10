WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a man following a shooting in West Park that sent a woman to the hospital and led to a police pursuit that ended in Palm Beach County.

Cellphone video captured the moment 41-year-old Shawn Michael Williams was taken into custody along Interstate 95, Saturday night.

He faces one count of attempted first-degree murder.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the violent chain of events started hours earlier in West Park. Deputies responded to the scene of a shooting along the 4000 block of Southwest 18th Street, shortly after 6 p.m.

Responding deputies found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported the patient to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. As of Sunday afternoon, her condition is unknown.

Investigators said Miami-Dade Police officers located the suspect in an unspecified part of the county, and a pursuit northbound on I-95 ensued.

Detectives said the man continued north through Broward County and into Palm Beach County.

Authorities said Williams was taken into custody just after 7:50 p.m. on I-95 near Congress Avenue.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to help with traffic control.

Williams was placed under arrest. In addition to attempted first-degree murder, he was also charged with fleeing and eluding and possession of a firearm by a felon.

BSO detectives continue to investigate.

