MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man faced a judge Wednesday morning after, police said, he attempted to rob a woman of her purse and attacked her with a sock filled with rocks when she fought back.

According to Miami Beach Police, 28-year-old Ricky Williams was in the area of Fifth Street and Ocean Court in Miami Beach around 4:45 p.m. Monday when he targeted the victim and grabbed her purse.

When the victim refused to let go of her purse, that is when, police said, Williams “struck the victim multiple times throughout her body with a sock filled with rocks or a hard object.”

Williams managed to escape with the victim’s purse and $400, according to police.

According to the arrest report, Williams told police he had been drinking throughout the day and did not remember the attack.

Police were able to locate Williams the next day on Tenth Street and Ocean Drive.

Wednesday morning, Williams faced a judge. However, this was not his first time in court. He was already on probation in connection to a previous crime.

His bond related to the purse-snatching was set to $30,000.

