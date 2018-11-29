Man arrested for stealing car tied to false kidnapping claim in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is behind bars after police said he stole a car from a gas station in Southwest Miami-Dade, a case that was tied to a false claim that a child was inside the vehicle.

Antonio Monzon has been charged with grand theft auto after he allegedly took a woman’s car at the Sunoco gas station near Southwest 112th Avenue and West Old Cutler Road on Nov. 18.

Antoinette Rowan was doing a transaction with two other people when her car was stolen.

At the time, Rowan told police there was a 3-year-old child inside the vehicle at the time it was taken. Police determined it was all a lie in an attempt to get her vehicle located faster.

Miami-Dade Police charged Rowan with filing a false report to police.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.