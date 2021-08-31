DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of murder at a Dania Beach hotel is behind bars .

Brian Blair, 26, confessed to police that he stabbed someone at the Red Carpet Inn along State Road 84.

Officials said Blair and the victim were traveling together from Virginia to Florida.

Deputies found the man dead in the room with stab wounds.

Blair has been charged with premeditated murder.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.