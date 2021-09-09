SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have revealed the details on what led to a dangerous dispute in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

An armed man broke into his neighbor’s home along Southwest 25th Street and 82nd Place, Wednesday.

A family was inside at the time.

The gunman fought with the husband and shot him in the chest.

The man’s wife and their children hid in a bedroom.

Neighbors said they were shocked by the violence.

“Never had a problem,” said Anne Munez. “I’ve been here for four years and never have I heard anybody have a dispute or anything here.”

Police arrested Julio Perez.

He’s charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon and armed burglary.

