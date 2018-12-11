Man arrested after stealing van and trailer from Margate thrift store

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of stealing a van and trailer belonging to a South Florida charity organization is now behind bars.

Officials said surveillance video captured 51-year-old Andres Peña leaving Tomorrow’s Rainbow, a thrift store in Margate, Sunday morning.

The vehicle was recovered on Monday but the donated merchandise inside was missing.

Peña was charged with burglary of a conveyance, grand theft, criminal mischief and driving with a suspended license.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.