MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of a thrift store in Margate has been left reeling after a trailer she had filled with donated items was stolen and later found with the contents either missing or with damage that won’t allow them to be sold.

Abby Moscher, the owner of Tomorrow’s Rainbow Thrift and Gift Store at 5444 West Sample Road, said a trailer filled with charity items was taken from the business Saturday night.

The truck was loaded with donations set to be sold at the non-profit store that supports the poor and children who have lost a loved one such as a parent.

It was found in Lauderhill, Monday morning.

“This is a big financial hit. The trailer with its contents is probably enough to support a group of grieving children of 12 for an entire year,” said Moscher.

Over the weekend, she said the loss has struck her to the core.

“I’m devastated. The trailer has been there for several years,” she said. “The community tries to support us and make sure that the store is profitable so that we can help the children, and now I’m just not even exactly sure what we’re gonna do.”

Moscher said this is the busiest time of year for the store.

However, the community already seems to be stepping up.

To donate items, you are welcome to drop them off at the store.

A local company has also offered a grant to Tomorrow’s Rainbow Thrift. However, that grant has to be matched by the community. For information on how to donate to help match the grant, you are asked to contact the store at 954-532-5444.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

