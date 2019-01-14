Man arrested after smashing windows at Bank of America in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to reports of a customer causing a disturbance at a bank in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police units were called to the Bank of America branch along Bird Road and Southwest 152nd Avenue, just after 9 a.m., Monday.

When officers arrived, they came across an irate man who had knocked down computers and phones inside the bank.

Police said the man is also responsible for smashing the glass windows and attempting to damage an ATM.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was dispatched after officers noticed a laceration on the man.

It remains unclear if he was taken to an area hospital or straight to jail.

